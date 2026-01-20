Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, and more have paid tribute to Rob Hirst.
It was confirmed in a statement yesterday (January 20th) that the Midnight Oil drummer had passed away after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
“After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain – ‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness,'” the post read.
“He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. The family asks that anyone wanting to honour Rob donate to Pankind, Pancreatic Cancer Australia or Support Act.”
“We are shattered and grieving the loss of our brother Rob. For now there are no words but there will always be songs. Love Always from Jim, Martin & Pete,” wrote Midnight Oil in a social media post.
Cold Chisel, meanwhile, wrote, “Huge condolences to the family and the Midnight Oil bandmates of the great Rob Hirst. Rob was an incredible drummer and songwriter – and a good friend to all of us in Cold Chisel. Vale Rob.”
Following Hirst’s death, ARIA shared a statement:
“ARIA is deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Hirst: drummer, songwriter, founding member of Midnight Oil, and one of the most influential figures in Australian music.
“As the rhythmic backbone of Midnight Oil, Rob helped create a body of work that reshaped Australian rock and carried our stories to the world. Across their career, Midnight Oil have been recognised with 11 ARIA Awards, a testament to their cultural impact and musical excellence.
“In 2006, Rob was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame as part of Midnight Oil, cementing his place among the most important artists in our nation’s music history.
“Beyond the awards, Rob stood for integrity, activism and collaboration, using music as a force for change and connection. His influence continues to echo through generations of Australian artists.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to Rob’s family, bandmates and all who were moved by his music.”
Support Act also shared a statement:
“Support Act joins the Australian music industry in mourning the passing of Midnight Oil legend Rob Hirst today.
“Rob has been an iconic part of our industry for 50 years, and he will be greatly missed.
“He leaves an amazing legacy, through his music, activism, and all round humanity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, the members of Midnight Oil, his many other musical collaborators and friends in the industry, and of course the Powderworkers and Rob’s legion of fans around the world.”
Hirst first revealed the news in April 2025 after being diagnosed in 2023, saying at the time: “I’ve had pretty much every treatment known to man – every scan, ultrasound, MRI. I’ve kind of had ‘the works.'”
Fellow Australian music icon Jimmy Barnes paid tribute to Hirst’s passing in a social media statement.
“He was the engine driving one of the greatest live bands of all time,” Barnes wrote.
“RIP, dear Rob. You are irreplaceable, one of a kind, and myself, my family, and all the rest of this great country will miss you so much.”
Hoodoo Gurus also paid tribute to Hirst, noting his close friendship with bassist Rick Grossman.
“You left this world a far better place than the way you found it,” the band said in a post. “Your creativity, passion and joy has left its mark on all of us, and the strength of your spirit will be an inspiration forever. A life well lived.”
Hirst formed the Oils in 1976 and, with Peter Garrett, then a young law student, taking frontman duties, the politically charged group would take on the world. By the time the Oils called it a day in 2022, the group had logged six ARIA No. 1 albums, including Resist, their first full-length studio album in two decades, and apparently their last as a unit.
Per The Guardian, bandmate Jim Mognie called him the “engine room, onstage and off” for Midnight Oil. “Rob was brash, funny and super intelligent, contrary to the clichéd view of drummers,” Moginie wrote in his 2024 memoir, The Silver River.
The Oils also went to the top with Red Sails in the Sunset (November 1984), Diesel and Dust (August 1987), Blue Sky Mining (March 1990), and 20,000 Watt RSL – The Midnight Oil Collection (October 1997).
Hirst has played, sung and written songs in The Ghostwriters, Backsliders, Hirst & Greene, The Angry Tradesmen and The Break, an instrumental lineup which features two of his fellow members of Midnight Oil (Jim Moginie and Martin Rotsey) as well as bass player Brian Ritchie from the Violent Femmes.
One of the finest drummers produced by this country, Hirst also provided the dynamite intro for the early ‘80s ABC weekly youth program Beatbox. In 2020, Hirst and his daughter Jay O’Shea released a collaborative album.
Hirst’s family asks that anyone wanting to honour Rob donate to Pankind, Pancreatic Cancer Australia or Support Act.