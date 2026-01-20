Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, and more have paid tribute to Rob Hirst.

It was confirmed in a statement yesterday (January 20th) that the Midnight Oil drummer had passed away after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

“After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain – ‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness,'” the post read.

“He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. The family asks that anyone wanting to honour Rob donate to Pankind, Pancreatic Cancer Australia or Support Act.”

“We are shattered and grieving the loss of our brother Rob. For now there are no words but there will always be songs. Love Always from Jim, Martin & Pete,” wrote Midnight Oil in a social media post.

Cold Chisel, meanwhile, wrote, “Huge condolences to the family and the Midnight Oil bandmates of the great Rob Hirst. Rob was an incredible drummer and songwriter – and a good friend to all of us in Cold Chisel. Vale Rob.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midnight Oil (@midnightoilband)

Following Hirst’s death, ARIA shared a statement:

“ARIA is deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Hirst: drummer, songwriter, founding member of Midnight Oil, and one of the most influential figures in Australian music.

“As the rhythmic backbone of Midnight Oil, Rob helped create a body of work that reshaped Australian rock and carried our stories to the world. Across their career, Midnight Oil have been recognised with 11 ARIA Awards, a testament to their cultural impact and musical excellence.

“In 2006, Rob was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame as part of Midnight Oil, cementing his place among the most important artists in our nation’s music history.

“Beyond the awards, Rob stood for integrity, activism and collaboration, using music as a force for change and connection. His influence continues to echo through generations of Australian artists.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to Rob’s family, bandmates and all who were moved by his music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARIA (@aria_official)



Support Act also shared a statement:

“Support Act joins the Australian music industry in mourning the passing of Midnight Oil legend Rob Hirst today.

“Rob has been an iconic part of our industry for 50 years, and he will be greatly missed.

“He leaves an amazing legacy, through his music, activism, and all round humanity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, the members of Midnight Oil, his many other musical collaborators and friends in the industry, and of course the Powderworkers and Rob’s legion of fans around the world.”

Hirst first revealed the news in April 2025 after being diagnosed in 2023, saying at the time: “I’ve had pretty much every treatment known to man – every scan, ultrasound, MRI. I’ve kind of had ‘the works.'”

Fellow Australian music icon Jimmy Barnes paid tribute to Hirst’s passing in a social media statement.

“He was the engine driving one of the greatest live bands of all time,” Barnes wrote.

“RIP, dear Rob. You are irreplaceable, one of a kind, and myself, my family, and all the rest of this great country will miss you so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Barnes (@jimmybarnesofficial)

Hoodoo Gurus also paid tribute to Hirst, noting his close friendship with bassist Rick Grossman.