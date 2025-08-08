Cold Chisel’s live album and concert film, The Big Five-0 Live, is out now, packed with 90+ minutes of bonus content, including rare performances, exclusive interviews, and unheard tracks.

The recording captures the band’s performance at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024, part of their sold-out 50th anniversary tour, The Big Five-0. The tour drew more than 250,000 fans across Australia and New Zealand.

Frontman Jimmy Barnes said of the Melbourne show, “Every show on our Big Five-0 Tour had something special, but the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, with 37° temperatures and an incredible audience, really brought out a blistering and joyous performance from all of us onstage. The crowd nearly drowned us out, they sang so loud and proud. It was a show we will never forget.”

The release features 24 songs from the main concert, plus three additional tracks, “Plaza”, “Mr Crown Prosecutor”, and :Wild Colonial Boy”, recorded the day before but not played on the 23rd. These extras appear on all formats.

The vinyl album is available in three versions: classic black (for indie stores), red vinyl with black splatters (exclusive to JB HiFi), and a limited-edition picture disc sold only through the band’s merchandisers.

The live CD includes a six-page booklet, and the concert film, produced by Beyond Productions with Cold Chisel and the Seven Network, is out on two DVDs. Directed by Andrew Lord and produced by Paul Clarke, the film offers a look at the tour’s emotion and energy, featuring extended interviews and unseen footage from the band’s 50-year archive.

Producer Paul Clarke said, “50 years old, Cold Chisel are on fire in this film – I’ve never seen audiences punching the air one moment and openly sobbing the next. I feel like we caught Cold Chisel on a brilliant night in Melbourne. According to the band, they have never played better.”

Cold Chisel’s The Big Five-0 Live is out now via Universal Music Australia.