Coldplay concert attendees found themselves at the centre of workplace drama this week after a jumbotron kiss exposed what appears to be an extramarital affair, resulting in both individuals being placed on immediate leave from their tech company positions.

Andy Byron, CEO of data analytics company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer, were captured in an intimate embrace during Coldplay’s Boston show at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. The incident quickly escalated from an awkward concert moment to a full-blown professional investigation by the following morning.

The couple’s reaction to being broadcast on the stadium’s big screen only heightened suspicions, as they attempted to hide from the camera’s gaze. Even Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented on the uncomfortable moment from the stage, joking, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

By Friday, Astronomer’s Board of Directors released a statement announcing a formal investigation into the matter, emphasising that “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

According to reports from Axios, the company delayed the release of its public statement due to “Byron’s slow resignation and exit package negotiations,” suggesting significant behind-the-scenes turmoil following the viral incident.

Astronomer has clarified that neither Byron nor Cabot have released personal statements regarding the incident, with the company noting that “reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.” The company also addressed social media speculation about other employees potentially being present, confirming that another woman identified by internet sleuths in the video frame “was not at the event.”

Neither of the executives nor Coldplay have spoken publicly on the matter.