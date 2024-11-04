Coldplay has broken the attendance record at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, attracting 227,000 fans over their four consecutive shows.

For context, Ed Sheeran still holds the record for the most fans at multiple shows, with 256,622 people attending his four-night run from March 9th to March 12th in 2018. Coldplay has set the record for the highest attendance by a band at Marvel Stadium, drawing 227,000 fans. They surpassed the previous record held by AC/DC, who brought in 181,495 fans over three nights in 2010.

This marks the band’s first Australian tour since 2016, part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Next, they’ll head to Sydney for four shows at Accor Stadium, before making history in New Zealand as the first act to perform three nights at Eden Park, the country’s largest stadium.

The Melbourne shows have been eventful, starting without bass player Guy Berryman, who was unable to perform due to illness. Frontman Chris Martin addressed the crowd, thanking them for attending despite the absence. “It’s a shame, but we waited until the last minute to tell you that Guy is very, very sick,” he said.

Thank god Chris Martin from @coldplay is okay after he fell through the trap door on the stage 🙏 #ColdplayMelbourne #MusicOfTheSpheres 🎥 – @CovidPete pic.twitter.com/CfisyZCrh6

— JAKE FLAGPIES23 🏆🖤🤍 (@IncrediblyBozza) November 3, 2024

The final Melbourne concert on November 3rd featured a memorable collaboration with Emmanuel Kelly for a performance of “Everglow” from their 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams. However, the touching moment, was almost soured as Martin, while introducing the number, fell backwards into an open stairwell on the catwalk. “That’s not planned,” he remarked, as he checked himself for injury. It could’ve been a disaster. Instead, “it probably will be a YouTube moment. And what a great one,” he quipped, as he made his way to the main stage, apparently unscathed.

Martin took a moment to acknowledge the hazard and thank the crew for catching him. “I’m ok. Thank you,” he insisted, to a huge roar from the Marvel Stadium crowd. He then positioned himself behind the keys to perform “Everglow” with Kelly.

The Australian leg of their world tour follows last year’s concerts at Perth’s Optus Stadium, marking their return to Western Australia after a 14-year absence. Coldplay’s latest album, Moon Music, debuted at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart earlier this month, continuing their streak of high-charting albums in Australia.