We’ve got good news for Glastonbury fans around the world – the headline performances are going to be live-streamed for the first time ever.

Announced today, the BBC will livestream Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s 2024 Pyramid Main Stage sets on the recently launched BBC.com.

This means that music fans around the world can watch the pop superstar and English pop-rock band perform in the moment.

You can catch Dua’s headline performance as it happens on Saturday, June 29th at 7-8:45am AEST (Friday night in the UK). Coldplay’s headline set will be available to watch on Sunday, June 30th at 6:45-8;45am AEST (Saturday night in the UK.

You can watch both performances here. Music fans can also follow along with festival highlights and updates all weekend via the BBC.com website.

Fiona Lang, General Manager, BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand shares: “BBC.com and the BBC app continue to be the destination for stand-out content. From this exciting live music experience from two of the biggest names in music, to the BBC News channel livestream that is coming soon in Australia, our digital platforms offer immediate, unrestricted and tailored access for all audiences.”

Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music adds: “At the BBC, we bring Glastonbury to you, and we’re incredibly proud of our coverage. It enables millions of people to access the magic of Emily and Michael Eavis’ festival each year. The global streams of Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s performances are another exciting addition to our offer, allowing us not only to unite music fans across the country, but across the world with the opportunity to experience these world class performances as they happen.”

This will be Dua’s first ever appearance on the iconic Glastonbury Pyramid Stage, while Coldplay will be headlining the English festival for the fifth time (their first time since 2016).

In other Coldplay news, Chris Martin and co. recently announced their 10th studio album, Moon Music, which will arrive in October just in time for their tour of Australia and New Zealand.