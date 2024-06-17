Coldplay’s Moon Music will arrive just in time for the British band’s stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The pop-rockers’ ten studio album is scheduled to drop on Oct. 4, with the first single from it, “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” arriving this Friday, June 21. Coldplay premiered the anthemic song Sunday at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna, one of three shows in the Hungarian capital this week. A snippet can be streamed below.

Swedish hitmaker Max Martin returns for production duties on Moon Music.

It’s something of a continuation of Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay’s most recent collection which opened at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2021 for their seventh leader. Coldplay have also landed leaders in Australia with A Rush Of Blood To The Head (2002), X&Y (2005), Viva La Vida (2008), Mylo Xyloto (October 2011) and Ghost Stories (May 2014).

With Moon Music, Coldplay show their green credentials.

The English outfit has “gone to great lengths” to make the physical release “as sustainable as possible,” reads a statement. The 140g vinyl version — an EcoRecord rPET LP — will contain some nine recycled PET-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste, while the CD is said to be a “world’s first” EcoCD format, created from 90% recycled polycarbonate, also sourced from post-consumer waste.

Both physical releases will be available in limited-edition, individually numbered runs and produced at a “higher specification” than future cuts.

Coldplay returns to ANZ later this year for the domestic swing of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” produced by Live Nation.

Those dates are due to kick off Oct. 30 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, roughly a year after the band played two exclusive live shows at Perth’s Optus Stadium, smashing the venue record in the process. Auckland’s Eden Park will host the final concert of the trek, on Nov. 16.