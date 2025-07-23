Coldplay honoured the late Ozzy Osbourne with a heartfelt tribute during their Nashville concert last night at Nissan Stadium, performing a stripped-down cover of Black Sabbath’s ballad “Changes” from their 1972 album Vol. 4.

Before the performance, frontman Chris Martin addressed the crowd with a moving dedication: “We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character-full gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family.”

The English band then delivered their rendition of the poignant song, which begins with the emotionally charged lyrics, “I feel unhappy, I feel so sad / I’ve lost the best friend that I ever had.” Following the performance, Martin added, “Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.”

“Changes” holds particular significance in Black Sabbath’s catalogue as one of their more melancholic offerings. In his 2011 autobiography I Am Ozzy, Osbourne revealed that the song was inspired by the breakdown of guitarist Bill Ward’s first marriage, adding a layer of personal meaning to the song.

Osbourne himself revisited “Changes” in 2003, recording a duet version with his daughter Kelly that featured revised lyrics, transforming the original into a touching father-daughter collaboration.

This tribute follows another recent homage to the Black Sabbath frontman when Yungblud performed “Changes” at Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning benefit concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England earlier this month.

Following Osbourne’s passing, Yungblud expressed his grief in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: “I will never forget you — you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own.”

The young artist continued his tribute by recalling a personal interaction with Osbourne: “You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure — an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”