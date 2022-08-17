Natalie Imbruglia joined Coldplay onstage at Wembley Stadium to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

Australia lost one of its greatest pop culture icons last week when the Grease icon died on Monday, August 8th at the age of 73.

As per NME, Imbruglia surprised the audience in London by joining Chris Martin and co. to perform ‘Summer Nights’, sung so memorably by Newton-John in Grease. Imbruglia took on the role of Newton-John’s Sandy, with Martin handling John Travolta’s part of Danny.

While onstage at Wembley Stadium, Imbruglia also performed her own classic hit ‘Torn’. You can watch footage of both song performances below.

Imbruglia has been surprising audiences a lot recently. She joined pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo onstage – again in London – last month to perform a duet of ‘Torn’.

“She’s the most fantastic singer, and she sings one of my favourite songs of all time,” gushed Rodrigo while introducing Imbruglia. She later bowed at the singer’s feet as the song came to an end.

Not to be left out, Coldplay were joined by none other than Craig David at two of their other Wembley Stadium shows this month. They performed David’s ‘Live in the Moment’ and stone-cold classic ‘7 Days’ onstage together.

The band have several more shows on the U.K leg of their global tour before they head to South America next in September (see full dates here).

After her sad passing last week, many tributes for Newton-John immediately poured in, including from her Grease co-star Travolta. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote in a touching Instagram post. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever!”