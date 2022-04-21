Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently featured on the Audacy podcast to discuss the bands’ future, as well as his ‘surprising’ BTS collab.

We’d forgive you if tuned out of Coldplay anytime after 2002s A Rush of Blood to the Head. For those that didn’t, you might remember the band’s 2021 album, Music Of The Spheres, and the colossal single that was ‘My Universe’. The dance-pop anthem was a collaborative effort between the British band and K-pop heavyweights BTS, who co-wrote the track together, enlisting Max Martin for production duties.

‘My Universe’ was supremely catchy and certainly elevated by the Korean-sung vocals of BTS, however, most critics concluded the song was light-years from Coldplay’s most earnest and celebrated material – if we’re going to be high brow about this. Still, My Universe became Coldplay’s 2nd ever no. 1 (in America), and Chris spoke fondly of the collaboration with Audacy.

“The journey from the first time it was mentioned – I was just like ‘how could that ever work?’ – to the song itself arriving and me thinking, ‘that could be for BTS’ – to now, it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world. It’s an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you”.

The artist also commented on the band’s future plans, as Chris previously announced Coldplay’s recording career would be ending in 2025. “We have three more albums, and they each have their own thing going on”, the singer commented. In signature charming fashion, Chris decided to keep most of this future output as a surprise, though he did drop a fascinating nugget about one of the albums being a musical “we want to do as a movie”. Intriguing.

Do you have a favourite Coldplay collaboration? Ours might be 2007’s ‘Homecoming’ alongside Ye, but that’s a story for another day.