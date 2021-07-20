Coldplay have announced that their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, will be out this year in October.

The mystery of new music by Coldplay has finally been solved! The band has confirmed that their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, will be out this year in October. The band announced the release through a handwritten note on Instagram and a highlight medley, also teasing an upcoming single titled 'Coloratura'.

From the note and the highlight medley, it seems that Coldplay are hurtling into the starlight with a space-themed album. In the image on Instagram, the band snuck in the phrase ‘Everyone is an alien somewhere.’ Similarly, their trailer for the album — called ‘Overtura’ — takes viewers on an animated journey through space, soundtracked by snippets from the album.

The album, which follows their 2019 release Everyday Life, was produced by Max Martin. The 12-track album will also contain their previously released single ‘Higher Power’.

While they had been teasing new music for some time now, they sent the internet abuzz earlier this year when the group were spotted in South Korea, giving rise to speculations that a collaboration with K-pop powerhouses BTS might be on the way.

An eagle-eyed BTS fan also found that BTS were credited on the band’s new track ‘My Universe’, with some fans convinced that members Taehyung and Jungkook had lent their voices to it. While Warner Music Korea and BIGHIT Music brushed the rumors off with a simple statement, there is no confirmation where we will see the two powerhouses collide anytime soon in the future.

Music of the Spheres Tracklist:

🪐 Higher Power Humankind ✨ Let Somebody Go ❤️ People of the Pride Biutyful 🌎 My Universe ♾️ Coloratur

Check out the trailer for Music Of The Spheres, ‘Overtura’, by Coldplay: