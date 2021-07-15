They say the devil works hard, but clearly, ARMY works harder. An eagle-eyed BTS fan, otherwise known as ARMY, spotted an interesting byline on lyrics uploaded to MatchLyric for the new Coldplay song ‘My Universe’.

Instead of crediting just Coldplay as the artist behind the song, the music lyric database MatchLyric wrote “Coldplay Feat. BTS.” The uploaded lyrics for ‘My Universe’ also have some gaps that are said to be filled with Korean lyrics.

Furthermore, part of “My Universe” was leaked last month and ARMY is convinced that BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook’s voices are featured in the track.

ARMY believes that BTS also threw out some breadcrumbs about a collab with the English pop/rock band when they covered ‘Fix You’ by Coldplay at MTV Unplugged earlier this year.

Now, Warner Music Korea in conjunction with BTS management Big Hit Music have addressed the possible collab in a statement. “It’s difficult to confirm the related content,” they shared.

The very brief and unconvincing statement has far from shut down collaboration rumours. In fact, the non-commital explanation has sent ARMY into quite the tizzy, who are convinced the two boy bands are teaming up.

The hashtag #Coldplay is now trending on Twitter and elated fans are finding it hard to control their excitement.

“BTS X COLDPLAY IS COMING ITS COMING ITS REALLY COMING EVERYBODY UP GET UP,” tweeted one fan.

“Ohmygod so basically you’re telling me BTS X Coldplay??not confirmed is basically confirmed so this is not a dream??!!! ohmygod ohmygod ohmygod,” added another passionate fan.

While the collaboration is yet to be confirmed, it’s not not confirmed. Just saying.

Watch BTS cover ‘Fix You’ by Coldplay: