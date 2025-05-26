Colin Hay, the revered troubadour and former frontman of Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling ’80s outfit Men At Work, has announced his return to Australian shores with a solo tour.

The Scottish-Australian musician will be armed with a new album, delivering what promises to be a musical masterclass in storytelling across shows in Melbourne and Sydney (see full dates below).

Hay’s performances are set to feature a collection of songs spanning his highly successful and independently driven career that has flourished for over four-and-a-half decades.

Hay has released 15 critically acclaimed albums over the course of 40 years. His frequent appearances at LA’s Largo club earned him a dedicated following in the entertainment industry, including actor/director Zach Braff, who famously featured Hay’s music in the GRAMMY-winning soundtrack for Garden State and invited him to appear as himself on the hit series Scrubs, introducing his music to a new generation.

Recent years have seen Hay’s artistry celebrated with APRA’s esteemed Billions Award, marking 1 billion streams of the iconic song “Down Under”, which experienced a renaissance in 2022 with Luude’s chart-topping drum and bass remix. His contributions to Australian music were further recognised with the prestigious Ted Albert Award, and he has recently received a Spotify 1 Billion Streams Plaque for “Down Under”.

Hay’s upcoming release, Man At Work Vol. 2, is described as a thoughtfully curated collection of past and present music, featuring reimagined tracks, stripped-back versions, as well as genre-bending collaborations that further demonstrate his versatility in an evolving industry.

Prior to his Australian tour, Hay will be extensively touring the US, performing with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, fronting Men At Work on a triple bill summer jaunt alongside rock legends Toto and three-time Grammy award winner Christopher Cross, before embarking on a series of solo shows. He will then head to the UK before bringing his solo show to Australia in December.

Colin Hay 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via colinhay.com

Thursday, December 4th

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, December 11th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW