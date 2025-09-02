Colman Domingo has expressed his gratitude to the Jackson family, notably Paris and Prince Jackson, for their support of his role in the forthcoming film Michael.

At the Venice Film Festival’s amfAR benefit gala over the weekend, Domingo gave thanks to Jackson’s children for their guidance during the making of the biopic.

“They’re very much in support of our film,” he told People of the siblings. “I’m excited to be here at amfAR tonight with Paris. It feels like that’s a nice way for us to be together.” He said that she had been “very helpful” during the production.

“The thing that has inspired me the most is this very profound and prominent family called the Jacksons,” he said.

“We would not have any of this music that we used to have great memories about, the moments, the big moments, that we all share, because of the Jackson family. And I’m not just saying just Michael — the entire Jackson family.”

The biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua, follows the story of Michael Jackson’s life and career, including his tenure with his brothers in the Jackson 5, his decision to leave the group, and the creation of landmark albums Thriller and Bad.

The film’s production has had numerous delays, including 22 days of reshoots surrounding the film’s third act, which according to reports, delved into the child molestation accusations against Jackson. It violated an agreement between representatives for Jackson and then 13-year-old Jordan Chandler, who accused him of molestation in 1993. Chandler later received a $20 million settlement, and as part of the agreement, his story and personhood was to never be dramatised in a film about Jackson.

Lionsgate revealed in May that, due to the amount of footage shot, the biopic may be split into two. While the second remains in the works, Michael‘s Australian release is set for April 23, 2026.

Domingo will star as the family’s patriarch, Joe Jackson, alongside Jaafar Jackson as Michael, Nia Long as Joe’s wife Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as attorney and advisor John Branca.

Other cast members include Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.