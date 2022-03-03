In response to Britney Spears’ posting of nudes to Instagram, Bonnie McFarlane Tweeted about Britney’s former conservatorship.

After Bonnie McFarlane Tweeted this statement about Britney Spears, “that free britney thing might’ve been a mistake,” Britney fans came after her in force. Whether McFarlane understood the implications of her joke or not, tweeting that the free Britney movement was a mistake is a good way to have a lot of angry Spears fans at your metaphorical doorstep.

McFarlane, age 48, is the former star of Last Comic Standing‘s Season two and also appeared in Pete Davidson’s The King of Staten Island.

Bonnie McFarlane made no effort to explain her train of thought outside of, “I’m a comedian.” The best indicator towards what triggered her to post a Tweet like that is its proximity in time to Spears sharing a string of posts on Instagram which featured her nude with tiny diamond emojis covering certain parts of her body.

Many of the pop icon’s fans were quick to jump to her defense, pointing out that after a 14-year conservatorship it’s understandable that Spears needs time to heal.

that free britney thing might've been a mistake — Bonnie McFarlane (@bonniemcfarlane) March 2, 2022

Twitter user @lnarentl pointed out that even with McFarlane’s intentions of using the situation to get a laugh, the joke itself was not funny, “In what world is this funny or ok like I’m actually confused?”

In what world is this funny or ok like I’m actually confused ? — Narent (@lnarentl) March 2, 2022

Here, McFarlane defends herself with the claim that she’s a comedian.

I’m a comedian but you’re right — Bonnie McFarlane (@bonniemcfarlane) March 2, 2022

Another user chimes in that such harsh criticism isn’t fair to Spears after the trauma she faced from being in a 14-year conservatorship.

“This isn’t the take you thought it was. She’s allowed to post whatever she wants especially while she heals from the decade of trauma,”

This isn’t the take you thought it was. She’s allowed to post whatever she wants especially while she heals from the decade of trauma — (riley’s version) (@b0ttleofwine13) March 2, 2022

Here, Bonnie attempts to degrade the credibility of those criticizing her by claiming they are bot accounts.

I mean these are real people allegedly pic.twitter.com/P4f1SuNDmx — Bonnie McFarlane (@bonniemcfarlane) March 3, 2022

As of now, McFarlane’s Tweets are still up and her manager is yet to respond to any requests for comment.