Confidence Man are touring Australia in support for their newly announced album 3AM (LA LA LA).

The popular electropop band will return to their home country for shows in Fremantle, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, Torquay, and Melbourne this October and November (see full dates below). They’ll be supported by London-based Loods at all shows.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 19th at 9am local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Monday, June 17th at 1pm local time.

Confidence Man are touring in support of 3AM (LA LA LA), which will be released one week before their tour begins.

Set for release this October, 3AM (LA LA LA) is, according to a press release, “Confidence Man 3.0, locked and loaded, and they’re building a rave new world, where the outfits are daringly small, the hairstyles outrageously large, and it’s always, always night.”

Confidence Man member Sugar Bones says 3AM (LA LA LA) is – unsurprisingly – the sound of the night. “It’s a fucked up sort of world… It’s 3am, it’s never not 3am, and we party all the time,” he says of the forthcoming album.

Arriving alongside last week’s album announcement was new single “I CAN’T LOSE YOU”, which featured a naked helicopter ride over London in the music video (watch below).

Confidence Man’s previous album, 2022’s Tilt, was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Release at that year’s ARIA Awards. Tilt also became the band’s highest-charting album to date, reaching #7 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Confidence Man’s “I CAN’T LOSE YOU” is out now. 3AM (LA LA LA) is out Friday, October 18th via I OH YOU (pre-save/pre-order here).

Confidence Man 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests Loods

Thursday, October 24th

Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA

Friday, October 25th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, October 26th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 1st

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 2nd

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Monday, November 4th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC