Don’t try to tame Confidence Man. Ever.

The freewheeling electropop band decided to take a helicopter ride over London stark naked for the music video for their new single, “I CAN’T LOSE YOU” (watch below).

It’s the exciting first taste of Confidence Man’s newly announced third studio album, 3AM (LA LA LA), which is set for release on October 18th.

According to a press release, this is “Confidence Man 3.0, locked and loaded, and they’re building a rave new world, where the outfits are daringly small, the hairstyles outrageously large, and it’s always, always night.”

If that doesn’t sell it, let Confidence Man member Sugar Bones try instead: “It’s a fucked up sort of world… It’s 3am, it’s never not 3am, and we party all the time,” he says of the forthcoming album.

3AM (LA LA LA) finds Sugar Bones, Janet Planet, Clarence McGuffie, and Reggie Goodchild exploring UK rave sounds of the ’90s and ’00s, from acid techno to trance, breakbeat to big beat.

“We wanted to dehumanise pop music and make it over the top and ridiculous again,” Planet says of their sonic mission. “We wanted to revisit those sounds and then add pop hooks and vocals to them. I feel like that hasn’t really been done before, besides The Prodigy.

Confidence Man even received a vote of confidence from a British acid house legend: Jimmy Cauty of the KLF.

“I don’t think he’d been to a gig in 25 years, and he came to see us at the Roundhouse in London,” Planet reveals. “he’s been mentoring us a bit ever since.” (Cauty even worked on a remix of the album’s closing title track.)

It’s fitting that Confidence Man fly over London in their new music video, because they wrote and recorded their new album at Pony Studios in the east of the city.

“We pretty much wrote every single song when we were wrecked,” Planet admits. “We’d get blasted and stay up till 9am coming up with music, but we noticed that 3am was the hottest time for when we were on it and the best ideas were coming out.”

Confidence Man’s “I CAN’T LOSE YOU” is out now. 3am (LA LA LA) is out Friday, October 18th via I OH YOU (pre-save/pre-order here).