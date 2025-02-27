Confidence Man are back with their first new music of the year.

“I HEART YOU” was written with UK artist Eliza Rose and has been described as a “floor-filling bubblegum dance-pop anthem.” It encapsulates the fun, tongue-in-cheek approach to partying, romance, and self-confidence which both acts have become known for.

They filmed a video for the track with director India Harris, who previously worked with the Brisbane duo on their singles “SO WHAT” and “SICKO”. Check it out below:

“From the depths of depravity to the heights of pop perfection, conman can do it all and this time we’re bringing Eliza Rose along for the ride,” Confidence Man said about the track. “Some say it’s the dumbest thing we’ve done yet and we agree.”

As a self-described fellow party girl, Eliza Rose said she was honoured to be on a track with Confidence Man, labelling them “the fabbest, hottest, freakiest party babes.”

“The studio sesh when we wrote it was a night to remember. I HEART CONMAN.”

The single appears on 4AM (LA LA LA), a new deluxe edition of Confidence Man’s 2024 album 3AM (LA LA LA) which has just been released. The album also features another new track, “HOME AGAIN”, and fan-favourite “ALL MY PEOPLE”, which has made it onto BBC Radio 1’s A List.

Confidence Man are set for an exciting week ahead – they are heading to UK music’s night of nights, the BRIT Awards, where they are nominated for Best International Group. The band are getting used to a few nominations and wins over in the UK – they won Best Live Act at the Rolling Stone UK Awards and Best Breakthrough Act at the BBC Radio 1 Dance Awards. They also closed out their 2024 global headlining tour in the UK with two sold-out shows at London’s Brixton Accademy.

4AM (LA LA LA) is available to stream now through Mushroom Music.