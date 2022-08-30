Confidence Man have announced a remix EP of their latest album Tilt, sharing the first reworked track from it from CHAI.

Cleverly titled Re-Tilt, the remix EP will be released on September 30th, and Confidence Man have recruited some impressive artists for the record: Re-Tilt will feature explosive remixes from the likes of Tame Impala, Daniel Avery, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

To celebrate the news, the first remix has been dropped, with Japanese pop favourites CHAI taking on Tilt track ‘Angry Girl’. Filled with thrilling energy that recalls the best Riot Grrrl bands like Bikini Kill and Bratmobile, the collaboration captures two artists at the height of their abilities.

‘Angry Girl (CHAI Version)’ also comes accompanied by an animated visualiser designed by CHAI’s Yuuki, which you can check out below.

“Love doesn’t have to be a two-way street. It can be a bunch of hotties colliding at every turn,” Confidence Man declare. “That’s kinda like what we have here. A collaboration that makes more sense than most things in the natural world. Confidence Man x CHAI forever.”

Tilt, the electro-pop outfit’s second studio album, came out in April, and reached number seven on the ARIA Albums Chart. In a positive review, Pitchfork wrote “the dance-pop quartet pays tribute to a canon of airhead classics on a fleet-footed record that prioritises sheer pleasure and fun above all else.”

Confidence Man’s ‘Angry Girl (CHAI Version)’ is out now via I OH YOU.

Check out ‘Angry Girl (CHAI Version)’ by Confidence Man:

Re-Tilt Tracklisting:

1. ‘Holiday’ (Tame Impala Remix)

2. ‘Luvin U Is Easy’ (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

3. ‘Relieve The Pressure’ (X-Coast Remix)

4. ‘Angry Girl’ (CHAI Version)

5. ‘Break It Bought It’ (CC:DISCO! Dub Remix)

6. ‘Feels Like A Different Thing’ (Daniel Avery Remix)

7. ‘Holiday’ (Erol Alkan OOO Rework)