Confidence Man and Daniel Avery are back it again with another remix.

The Aussie electropop favourites and the acclaimed UK producer shared their collaborative track, “On & On Again)”, earlier this month. It was a celebration of the euphoria of the club dancefloor, recalling those hedonistic nights when you don’t want the sun to come up.

The pair have now followed that up with a VIP remix of “On & On (Again)”, a pulsating reimagining of the original. The track hits even harder this time round, offering a darker and grittier version of the euphoric original.

You can listen to both below and decide which version you like better.

“Dan knows what’s good,” Confidence Man said about their collaboration with the producer. “And conman does too. It’s a match made in sexy rave heaven. A naughty international subgenre mashup. Yin and Yang in parachute pants. And we did it all for you. Open up and let us in.”

Avery was just as thrilled about the collaboration. “Ain’t nobody realer than Conman,” he said. “The best collaborations always feel like you’re flying. We’re high above the clouds with this one.”

Avery and Confidence Man aren’t strangers to each other, with the producer remixing the latter’s 2022 track “Feels Like A Different Thing”, which featured on last year’s remix album Re-Tilt. They finally met in person at Glastonbury 2022, and headed into the studio to work together afterwards.

Re-Tilt featured several remixes of tracks from Confidence Man’s second studio album Tilt, which reached number seven on the ARIA Albums Chart, earned the band a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Release at the ARIA Awards, and also cemented their growing global reputation as party-starters of the highest order. Alongside Avery, Tame Impala and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs were some of the artists to rework Confidence Man tracks on Re-Tilt.

Confidence Man have been back in their home country performing at Groovin the Moo, where “On & On (Again)” went down a storm with festivalgoers. The festival favourites have also recently impressed at the likes of Glastonbury and Primavera Sound.

Confidence Man and Daniel Avery’s “On & On (Again) (VIP Remix)” is out now via I OH YOU.