Confidence Man are back with a fresh dance-pop banger.

The Australian party starters have teamed up with Little Mix singer JADE for their new single, “gossip”.

“Talk shit get a hit. There’s been a lot of chat going round but we can finally give you the truth of it. Gossip is here and god it tastes good. JADE put the cherry on top of this pop sundae and we can’t stop eating,” Confidence Man explain.

Speaking with Rolling Stone UK at Glastonbury, JADE recounted how the collaboration was sparked at the Rolling Stone UK Awards in 2024.

At last November’s ceremony at London’s Roundhouse, JADE performed her debut single “Angel of My Dreams” while Confidence Man scooped up the Live Act Award and delivered “I CAN’T LOSE YOU.”

The two acts crossed paths on the night, an encounter that, JADE told Rolling Stone UK at Worthy Farm, proved the genesis for “Gossip”, which was debuted on the Woodsies stage at Glastonbury.

“I love Confidence Man,” JADE said. “Do you know when I actually started stanning them properly? It was after the Rolling Stone [UK] Awards! They performed there, and you know what it’s like. You go to these awards shows and it’s a little bit awkward because it’s tables of people being very elegant and stuff, and they just rocked up and did a flip… one of them fell!

“I thought, do you know what, respect to them for doing that. Then I followed them, we got in touch, they had this song, ‘Gossip’, and then we just got in the studio and finished it.”

“Gossip” follows Confidence Man’s recent team-up with UK singer, producer and DJ Eliza Rose on “I HEART YOU”, and the release of 5AM (LA LA LA), a full remix package of their UK Top 10 album.

Last year, Confidence Man dropped their third studio album, 3AM (LA LA LA), picking up Best Live Act at the Rolling Stone UK Awards and three ARIA Award nominations, including Best Electronic/Dance Release, Best Music Video and Best Live Act. This year, they nabbed Best Breakthrough Artist at the BBC Radio 1 Dance Awards and were shortlisted for International Group of the Year at the BRIT Awards.

They were also nominated for Best Live Act and the prestigious Global Award at this year’s Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

3AM (LA LA LA) earned four-stars from Rolling Stone AU/NZ, which called it the group’s “clubbiest, most anthemic music yet.” The review singled out “Breakbeat” as an “old-school delight,” “Sicko” as a Screamadelica-era throwback, and the title track as “a late-night rave classic in waiting.”

Confidence Man, JADE’s “gossip” is out now via I OH YOU/Mushroom Music.