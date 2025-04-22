Confidence Man have teamed up with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on a new remix, featured on the Brisbane duo’s latest release 5AM (LA LA LA) – a full remix package of their UK Top 10 album 3AM (LA LA LA).

The 15-track collection dropped hot on the heels of their Coachella DJ set, featuring reworks from electronic legends Orbital, Jimmy Cauty, Paige Tomlinson, Fcukers, and of course, King Gizz.

“’5AM (LA LA LA)’ keeping ya hugged and drugged up 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Ft. remixes from some of the legends that made conman arguably the best band in the world, along with some hot new blood to keep ya alive and kicking,” the band said in a statement. “Doing it right and signing off with the regular ass smackin.”

The album was announced with a breakbeat-heavy remix of “Far Out” by Orbital. “It’s genuinely one of our favourite remixes we’ve ever done,” said the British electronic pioneers.

It follows “I HEART YOU”, their collab with BRIT-nominated DJ Eliza Rose, which appeared on the deluxe 4AM (LA LA LA) edition.

The remix release rounds out a huge year for Confidence Man. Their global tour wrapped with two sold-out Brixton shows, and they picked up Best Live Act at the Rolling Stone UK Awards, Best Breakthrough Act at the BBC Radio 1 Dance Awards, and a BRIT nomination for Best International Group (making history as one of two Australian groups nominated in the category alongside Amyl and the Sniffers).

Back home, the band earned three ARIA Award nominations (Best Dance/Electronic Release and Best Video for “I CAN’T LOSE YOU”, plus Best Australian Live Act for their Laneway Festival set). They were also nominated for Best Live Act and the Rolling Stone Global Award at this year’s Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Their album 3AM (LA LA LA) scored a four-star review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ, calling it their “clubbiest, most anthemic music yet.” The review highlighted “Breakbeat” as an “old-school delight,” “Sicko” as a Screamadelica-era Primal Scream throwback, and the title track as “a late-night rave classic in waiting.”

Confidence Man’s 5AM (LA LA LA) is out now via I OH YOU / Mushroom Music.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINYL MUSIC NEWSLETTER FOR YOUR DAILY DOSE OF EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN THE AUSTRALIAN AND GLOBAL MUSIC WORLD