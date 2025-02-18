It’s been a decade since “Firestone” catapulted Conrad Sewell into the global spotlight, and now, the Brisbane-born crooner is marking the milestone with his biggest regional Australian tour to date. Stripping things back for an intimate run of acoustic shows, Sewell will take his powerhouse vocals and raw songwriting to fans across the country throughout April and May.

The “Firestone” 10th Anniversary: Acoustic Sessions Tour will kick off in Coffs Harbour on April 4 before rolling through Kingscliff, Central Coast, Dee Why, Bowral, St Georges Basin, Newcastle, Elizabeth Beach, Wagga Wagga, Albury, Mackay, Yeppoon, and Cleveland, before wrapping things up at Kings Beach on May 31. Joining Sewell on the road is rising singer-songwriter René Le Feuvre, who will serve as the national support act.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sewell said, “I’m extremely excited for this tour. Some of my favourite memories are from touring regional Australia,” he said. “Getting to see the country while playing to my loyal fans is always so special. I am looking forward to just being on the road again. I also have a bunch of new music that I have been itching to test out on a live audience, which is always exciting.”

The multi-platinum “Firestone”—which racked up over 1 billion streams on Spotify alone—marked a defining moment in Sewell’s career, solidifying him as a global sensation after collaborating with Kygo. But long before that, the ARIA-winning artist was making waves, picking up the Song of the Year award in 2015 for “Start Again”, and achieving a No. 1 ARIA hit alongside his sister, Grace, in the same year—making them the first Australian-born siblings to top the charts separately.

“”Firestone” changed my life in many ways,” Sewell admitted. “It’s always incredible to be a part of a song that touches that many people. But for the song to still stand the test of time and be so loved 10 years later is a dream come true.”

With a setlist showcasing his biggest songs in their rawest form, Sewell promises a night of pure storytelling and emotion, taking fans on a journey through the hits that have defined his career.

Conrad Sewell’s ‘Firestone’ 10th Anniversary: Acoustic Sessions Tour – 2024 Dates

NSW

Fri, April 4 – Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour | 18+

Sat, April 5 – Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff | 18+

Fri, April 11 – Drifters Wharf, Central Coast | 18+

Sat, April 12 – Dee Why Showroom, Dee Why | 18+

Fri, May 2 – Bowral Bowling Club, Bowral | 14+

Sat, May 3 – The Country Club, St Georges Basin | 18+

Fri, May 9 – Exchange Hotel, Newcastle | 18+

Sat, May 10 – The Recky, Elizabeth Beach | 18+

Fri, May 16 – William Farrer Hotel, Wagga Wagga | 18+

Sat, May 17 – Beer Deluxe, Albury | 18+

QLD

Fri, May 23 – Metropolitan Hotel, Mackay | 18+

Sat, May 24 – The Strand, Yeppoon | 18+

Fri, May 30 – Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland | 18+

Sat, May 31 – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach | 18+

Tickets are on sale now. Head to conradsewellmusic.com for more details.