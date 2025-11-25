Conrad Sewell is touring Australia next year, accompanied by a very special guest — his own sister.

Sewell will return to Australian stages in June 2026, playing shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney (see full dates below).

He’ll be joined by his sister Grace, previously known as SAYGRACE, one of the rising stars of Australian R&B. The pair will also be supported by up-and-coming songwriter-guitarist SOLOMON.

The tour is set to mark “a powerful new chapter celebrating family, legacy, and the raw soul of his voice,” according to a press release.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 28th at 9am local time. A 234-hour fan pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 27th at 9am local time.

Conrad can’t wait to hit the road with his sister. “We’ve always wanted to tour together, but our schedules never aligned — Grace being in LA and me being in Australia made it pretty tough. It finally feels like the right moment in both of our careers to share the stage and make this happen,” he says.

“We’ll both be bringing our own sets, but the real magic happens when we come together — harmonies, stripped-back versions of our songs, and a few surprises we’ve never done publicly before. It’s a celebration of family, storytelling, and the music that shaped us – this tour is all about connection: with each other, with our fans, and with the songs that mean the most to us.”

In other Conrad news, he’s set to release his new single, “Deserve”, this Friday, November 28th. Pre-save now here.

Conrad Sewell & Grace Sewell 2026 Australian Tour

Fan pre-sale begins Thursday, November 27th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, November 28th (9am local time)

Ticket information available here

Friday, June 5th

The Night Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 6th (All Ages)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, June 26th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, June 27th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW