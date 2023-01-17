Contemporary Australian singer Renee Geyer has died at age 69 from complications following hip surgery.

Geyer has long been considered one of the best jazz and soul singers that ever come out of Australia. As well as her solo career, she contributed to releases by Neil Diamond, Men at Work, Sting, Trouble Funk and many others. In 2003 her album Tenderland peaked at #11 on the ARIA albums charts and in 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Independent music and entertainment company Mushroom Group, who Geyer was signed to, announced her passing in a statement.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Renée Geyer has passed away from complications following hip surgery. While in hospital, it was discovered that Renée also had inoperable lung cancer. She was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends,” the statement began.

It continued, “Just last month, Renée sang to a full house and was looking forward to another busy year ahead doing what she loved most – performing for her loyal fans around the country.

“Renée is one of the most highly regarded singers in contemporary music – her unique vocal sound influences countless singers to this day.”

“Renée was irrepressible, cheeky and loyal and her musical legacy speaks for itself, with her performing and recording career spanning five decades. She was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005; in 2013 she was the first woman to be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame; and she received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Women in Music Awards in 2018.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It concluded, “Renée lived her life as she performed – on her own terms and to the fullest. Beloved and respected, she was a force of nature and a national treasure, and her passing leaves a giant void in the Australian music industry.

“We would like to thank the staff at the University Hospital Geelong for their care and consideration. In lieu of flowers, Renée would have preferred donations be made to Support Act as a way of giving back to an industry that loved her so much.”

Geyer’s family also confirmed her passing, sharing that the singer received news about her lung cancer while in hospital.

“It was discovered that Renee also had inoperable lung cancer,” they said in a statement.

“She was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends.

“Naturally, we are all utterly devastated.”

Details of Geyer’s memorial will be shared in due time.