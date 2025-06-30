Bob Vylan’s upcoming US tour has been cancelled after the US Department of State revoked the British punk-rap duo’s visas following their controversial Glastonbury performance over the weekend.

The duo sparked significant backlash during their set when they encouraged the festival crowd to chant “free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces].” This prompted immediate criticism from festival organisers and has now resulted in direct action from American authorities.

Christopher Landau, US Deputy Secretary of State, confirmed the visa revocation on social platform X, writing: “The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis distanced the event from the duo’s statements, releasing a formal response: “Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech, or incitement to violence.”

Following the performance, singer Bobby Vylan defended the band’s position on Instagram, captioning his post with “I said what I said.” He revealed he had received “messages of both support and hatred” after the incident.

In his lengthy statement, Vylan explained that he was inspired by his daughter’s recent advocacy for changes to school meals, writing: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.”

The controversy has had additional professional consequences for the duo, with reports from The Hollywood Reporter indicating that United Talent Agency has dropped the band from their roster.

Bob Vylan’s performance was not the only politically charged set at this year’s Glastonbury. Irish rap group Kneecap also voiced support for Palestine during their appearance, which was not livestreamed by the BBC as originally planned.

Kneecap member Mo Charra was previously charged with a terror offence after allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London show late last year.