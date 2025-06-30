Amyl & The Sniffers spoke out about Palestine, colonialism, governments and Indigenous rights during a raucous Other Stage set at Glastonbury 2025.

The Melbourne pub rock favourites unleashed their trademark energy on Worthy Farm’s second stage on Saturday, drawing a big, sun-soaked crowd, according to NME.

Their high-energy set included fan favourites like “Guided By Angels”, “Hertz”, “Security” and “Got You”, alongside newer tracks and deep cuts.

Halfway through the set, frontwoman Amy Taylor paused the show to share her thoughts. “What an honour it is to be here. And because I got that honour I want to take the time to say something political,” she began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)