Amyl & The Sniffers spoke out about Palestine, colonialism, governments and Indigenous rights during a raucous Other Stage set at Glastonbury 2025.
The Melbourne pub rock favourites unleashed their trademark energy on Worthy Farm’s second stage on Saturday, drawing a big, sun-soaked crowd, according to NME.
Their high-energy set included fan favourites like “Guided By Angels”, “Hertz”, “Security” and “Got You”, alongside newer tracks and deep cuts.
Halfway through the set, frontwoman Amy Taylor paused the show to share her thoughts. “What an honour it is to be here. And because I got that honour I want to take the time to say something political,” she began.
“I’m thinking about the people in Palestine. We’re from Australia, we ain’t doing jack shit, I know yours aren’t doing jack shit. I think about schooling and I think about media, and I think we don’t learn nothing about colonisation or sexual education, we don’t learn any of the right things.”
“They want us to shut the fuck up, because if we think about Palestine, then back home in Australia, we think about the indigenous people there. And we think about the fact that us as whiteys, we’re the fucking colonisers, and that’s disgusting.”
“That’s the truth and I thought I’d share that today. It was gonna be something way more poetic, but that’s just what I said and it’s not perfect, but I think it’s better to say anything than to say nothing at all right now. Shit’s going down the shitter fast, and mate, we’ve got AI on the way and that’s gonna be even crazier, so buckle up bitches, shit’s about to get weird.”
Amyl and the Sniffers were recently announced as the support act for AC/DC’s record-breaking tour.
“AC/DC! The best rock and roll band in the world. I just can’t believe it I am so excited,” Taylor wrote on Instagram stories. “Never ever ever would have dreamed this. Highlight of my literal life like wow can you believe it.
Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our culture.
Subscribe to Rolling Stone magazine
Subscribe to Rolling Stone magazine