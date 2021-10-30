Controversial track ‘Let’s Go Brandon’, which sledges Australia and was banned from YouTube and Instagram, has hit No. 1 in the US.

The song, which was released last week by vocal Trump supporter Bryson Gray, surpassed Adele’s comeback single ‘Easy On Me’ to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The rapper told The New York Post that he believes the track reached No. 1 because of the YouTube and Instagram bans.

“If you read guidelines for social media sites now, the guidelines themselves are against conservatism. You literally can’t have a conservative opinion,” he said.

He continued: “Like I can’t say there are only two genders, or I can’t call somebody by what they are. I have to be delusional with them.”

“Cancel culture doesn’t work anymore. It only works on people who are scared … all it does is help me out. Thanks, YouTube!”

According to The New York Post, Gray was inspired to write the song earlier this month after seeing American TV station NBC’s coverage of a NASCAR race in Alabama.

While crowds during the event were heard chanting, “fuck Joe Biden,” an NBC anchor claimed they were actually chanting, “let’s go, Brandon,” in reference to the race car driver Brandon Brown.

The incident began trending on Twitter shortly after, leading to conservatives arguing that NBC was refusing to allow criticism of the US president on their network.

Gray soon composed the rap in response to the debate, which features the lyrics: “look at Australia, that’s what’s comin’ next if we don’t stand up. Stop complyin’ with them takin’ our rights, it’s time to man up.”

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ also features lyrics like: “Divide us up so they know that we never win/ But we united, we here in the stadiums/ Everyone chantin’ it, CNN slanderin’/ Biden collapsin’ and Democrats stealin’ it.”

“Media lyin’, ignore all the cryin’/ They buildin’ back better, but only the Taliban/ Pilots on strike, but to Joe, it’s irrelevant/ Open the border, lose all the order.”

As reported by The New York Post, Instagram banned the song for sharing “harmful false information” about the COVID-19 pandemic, as it features the lyrics “pandemic ain’t real, they just planned it” and “Biden said the jab stop the spread, it was lies.”

Meanwhile, Gray claimed that YouTube has banned it due to “medical misinformation,” and has also stated that TikTok banned it with “no explanation”.

Listen to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’: