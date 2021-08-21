Despite being fully vaccinated, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has revealed he’s tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case and is “very sick”.

“Hello, Astronomicon, Corey here. I hope everybody is well. I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend, and I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry,” Taylor began an announcement post on Facebook revealing he’d be pulling out of an upcoming concert.

“I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it’s the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

Taylor was scheduled to play this weekend at the Astronomicon convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but has pulled out because of his diagnosis.

The organisers of the event confirmed Taylor’s withdrawal in a Facebook message.

“Maintaining everyone’s health and safety is paramount in these times. COVID is no joke and can effect anyone, even those who have been vaccinated. Sadly, this includes celebrities. We have just received news via this video message from Corey Taylor, who will sadly no longer be able to make it this weekend. We wish Corey a speedy recovery and we urge everyone to remain vigilant. If you’re coming to Astronomicon, please remember to wear a mask to keep yourself and everyone at the event safe,” they wrote.

Taylor has been vocal about his support of vaccines and told Heavy Consequence that he doesn’t believe vaccines should be “demonised”.

“People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil. It’s been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines,” he said.

“The fact that [vaccines] have been demonized, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it — because they’re listening to the wrong people.”

He continued, “Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no. Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a fuckin’ asshole. And you shouldn’t be let in anyway. So, for me, it’s a common sense thing, but we don’t have a lot of common sense these days, man.”

