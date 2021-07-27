Corey Taylor of Slipknot has recently shared his opinions on COVID-19 vaccinations, specifically if they should be compulsory for people who want to attend music events and gigs.

In the interview with Consequence of Sound, he said, “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil.”

Taylor also added how he feels that “conspiratorial echo chambers” have led many to believe false information and to be scared of the vaccines.

He said, “It’s been so politicised and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines.”

He continued, “The fact that [vaccines] have been demonised, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it – because they’re listening to the wrong people.”

But when asked if he thinks that it should be a compulsory requirement for people to show proof of vaccination to attend a concert, he was on the fence.

“Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no,” he said.

“Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a fuckin’ asshole. And you shouldn’t be let in anyway.

“So, for me, it’s a common-sense thing, but we don’t have a lot of common sense these days, man.”

As per NME, Taylor is about to kick off the second leg of his solo tour. He will then return to tour with Slipknot for their first show since the pandemic.

Watch Corey Taylor in ‘Unsainted’ by Slipknot: