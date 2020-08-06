In a recent interview with Triple M radio, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor told people to “stop whining and put your goddamn mask on.”

As Australia enters a new phase of lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has reiterated what a lot of us feel are feeling about anti-maskers. Stop being an a-hole and put your mask on.

In a recent interview with Triple M radio where Taylor discussed his upcoming solo album, the Slipknot vocalist expressed confusion at people refusing to wear masks.

“Yeah, stop whining and put your goddamn mask on,” he said, reminding people that a global pandemic has brought the world to its knees.

“This isn’t an isolated incident. My country’s loaded with these dumbasses that think it is some sort of political standpoint or some sort of partisan garbage,” he continued, referring to a growing wave of anti-mask sentiment in America that’s seen people storm government buildings, claiming masks are unconstitutional.

“And I’m just like, ‘Are you serious?’ Just because you haven’t had anyone in your life affected by it doesn’t mean that it’s not a real thing.” he said.

Referring to his personal experience with wearing full-face masks for as long as eight hours while doing press, Taylor asked people to “get over” themselves and stop balking at the thought of “wearing it for 10 minutes at the market.”

Earlier this year, Slipknot cancelled their North American tour, “Knotfest Roadshow”, in light of the COVID pandemic.

“Unfortunately Slipknot’s summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest UK and Knotfest at Sea, will not be happening,” said the band in an official statement on their website.

“Information on Knotfest at Sea will be coming soon. The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone’s safety can be assured. All ticket holders will be emailed directly by their point of purchase, Knotfest at Sea purchasers will be contacted with postponement information.” the statement said.

Check out Corey Taylor’s interview with Triple M Radio below: