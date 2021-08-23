Corey Taylor’s wife wants fans to know the Slipknot rocker is “doing well” after being diagnosed with COVID that made him “very, very sick.”

Alicia Taylor, who is a member of the dance group Cherry Bombs, took to her Twitter to update fans on her husband’s recovery after he tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated.

“Wanted to give you guys an update: Corey is doing well and thanks everyone for the sweet thoughts and messages. Ready to get him home as soon as it’s safe, so I can take care of him!

“He (very luckily) hasn’t lost his sense of taste or smell so I send him stupid amounts of snacks, hydration powders, and yummy desserts.”

Wanted to give you guys an update: Corey is doing well and thanks everyone for the sweet thoughts and messages. 🥰 Ready to get him home as soon as it's safe, so I can take care of him! 🖤

Corey was scheduled to play at the Astronomicon convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan over the weekend, but was forced to pull out because of his diagnosis.

“Hello, Astronomicon, Corey here. I hope everybody is well,” Corey said in a video posted to social media.

“I wish I had better news. I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend, and I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry.

“I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it’s the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”

In a recent interview with Consequence Of Sound, Corey discussed the politicisation of the COVID vaccines, saying: “The fact that [vaccines] have been demonised, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it — because they’re listening to the wrong people.”

He continued: “Do I think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to go to shows? Yes and no. Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate. But guess what, man — if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show.

“That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a fuckin’ asshole. And you shouldn’t be let in anyway. So, for me, it’s a common sense thing, but we don’t have a lot of common sense these days, man.”

