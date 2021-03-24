Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Sometimes women just want to do a little self-care and fall down the Norwegian black metal scene Wikipedia rabbit hole. Kaamos Cosmetics has recognised this niche and announced a new line of corpse paint sheet masks to cleanse your pores and your wicked, wicked soul.

Kaamos Cosmetics are the same masterminds that brought us bar soaps inspired by metal icons King Diamond, Abbath and Dani Filth. Dubbed ‘Total Sincare’, the black metal-inspired range features two different sheet masks designed by Finnish illustrator JP Ahonen.

“Vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, extra cruel looks! For the self-caring metalhead,” the brand shared in a statement. “We’ve designed and developed these organic face masks with corpse paint! To bring them to your faces, we are opening a crowdfunding campaign to reach the minimum orders required for full-scale manufacturing.”

There’s two variations — green tea and rice bran. The moisturising rice bran mask contains high levels of antioxidants, vitamin E and Omega 3 fatty acids. Whilst the soothing green tea mask is a sumptuous blend of citrus, lavender, and chamomile essential oils.

It’s the perfect thing to keep on hand should you be invited to a last-minute costume party (or church burning ceremony.) The crowdfunding effort has currently reached 22% of its goal. You can pre-order a single mask for the early bird price of roughly AUD $10.

