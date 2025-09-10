Cosmic Psychos are back, hitting the road in November for a 40-stop regional tour, the same day their 12th studio album, I Really Like Beer, is released.
Recorded to tape with Paul Maybury at Secret Location Studios, the new record is classic Cosmic Psychos. It’s raw, loud, and as gloriously dumb as ever, with the occasional life lesson hidden underneath.
The first sip comes in the form of “I Like Beer”, a touching love letter from bassist Ross Knight to his true love. This one comes to life with an absolutely bonkers video (we’d expect nothing less).
Knight and guitarist John McKeering are marking the album’s release with a 40-stop regional tour across Australia, kicking off on November 7th in Frankston, Victoria. Through to February 2026, they’ll play RSLs, pubs, and halls in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, ACT, and WA, enjoying hard-earned beers with the locals.
“We made a record about beer, so now we’re going to play it in as many pubs as possible. Simple,” Knight said.
The band will be joined on drums by Mudhoney’s Dan Peters for the first leg of the tour, before Dune Rats’ “young whippersnapper” BC Michaels takes over for the second leg.
Knight has also decided to launch a new weekly podcast, How Ya Goin? (With Dr Knighty), which is equal parts mental health check-in and pub-style yarn, featuring honest conversations with mates and big names in music.
Season 1 guests include Eamon Sandwith (The Chats), Donita Sparks (L7), Tim Rogers (You Am I), Scarlet McKahey (Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers) and many more. It’s warm, funny, loose, and totally unfiltered, just like the bloke hosting it.
COSMIC PSYCHOS I REALLY LIKE BEER AUSTRALIAN TOUR
First Leg with Dan Peters (Mudhoney)
Friday, November 7th
Singing Bird, Frankston VIC
Saturday, November 8th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC
Sunday, November 9th
Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
Wednesday, November 12th
UC Hub, Canberra ACT
Thursday, November 13th
Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW
Friday, November 14th
Crowbar, Sydney NSW
Saturday, November 15th
King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW
Wednesday, November 19th
Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich QLD
Thursday, November 20th
Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast QLD
Friday, November 21st
Solbar, Maroochydore QLD
Saturday, November 22nd
Crowbar, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, November 23rd
Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow NSW
Wednesday, November 26th
The River, Margaret River WA
Thursday, November 27th
Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA
Friday, November 28th
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough WA
Saturday, November 29th
Princess Park, Queenscliff VIC
Second Leg with BC Michaels (Dune Rats)
Thursday, January 1st
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns QLD
Friday, January 2nd
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville QLD
Saturday, January 3rd
Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD
Sunday, January 4th
Metropolitan Hotel, Mackay QLD
Wednesday, January 7th
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD
Thursday, January 8th
Grand Hotel, Childers QLD
Friday, January 9th
Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast QLD
Saturday, January 10th
Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga NSW
Sunday, January 11th
Bellingen Brewery, Bellingen NSW
Wednesday, January 14th
Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar, Tamworth NSW
Thursday, January 15th
Finnians Tavern, Port Macquarie NSW
Friday, January 16th
Avalon RSL, Avalon NSW
Saturday, January 17th
The Marlin, Ulladulla NSW
Sunday, January 18th
Beer Deluxe, Albury VIC
Thursday, January 22nd
Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth VIC
Friday, January 23rd
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC
Saturday, January 24th
Westernport Hotel, San Remo VIC
Sunday, January 25th
Bonza Social Club, Balnarring VIC
Monday, January 26th
Volta, Ballarat VIC
Thursday, January 29th
Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool VIC
Friday, January 30th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
Saturday, January 31st
Riverview Hotel, Tarwin Lower VIC
Thursday, February 12th
Royal Oak, Launceston TAS
Friday, February 13th
Forth Pub, Devonport TAS
Saturday, February 14th
Altar, Hobart TAS