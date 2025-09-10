Cosmic Psychos are back, hitting the road in November for a 40-stop regional tour, the same day their 12th studio album, I Really Like Beer, is released.

Recorded to tape with Paul Maybury at Secret Location Studios, the new record is classic Cosmic Psychos. It’s raw, loud, and as gloriously dumb as ever, with the occasional life lesson hidden underneath.

The first sip comes in the form of “I Like Beer”, a touching love letter from bassist Ross Knight to his true love. This one comes to life with an absolutely bonkers video (we’d expect nothing less).

Knight and guitarist John McKeering are marking the album’s release with a 40-stop regional tour across Australia, kicking off on November 7th in Frankston, Victoria. Through to February 2026, they’ll play RSLs, pubs, and halls in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, ACT, and WA, enjoying hard-earned beers with the locals.

“We made a record about beer, so now we’re going to play it in as many pubs as possible. Simple,” Knight said.

The band will be joined on drums by Mudhoney’s Dan Peters for the first leg of the tour, before Dune Rats’ “young whippersnapper” BC Michaels takes over for the second leg.

Knight has also decided to launch a new weekly podcast, How Ya Goin? (With Dr Knighty), which is equal parts mental health check-in and pub-style yarn, featuring honest conversations with mates and big names in music.

Season 1 guests include Eamon Sandwith (The Chats), Donita Sparks (L7), Tim Rogers (You Am I), Scarlet McKahey (Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers) and many more. It’s warm, funny, loose, and totally unfiltered, just like the bloke hosting it.

COSMIC PSYCHOS I REALLY LIKE BEER AUSTRALIAN TOUR

First Leg with Dan Peters (Mudhoney)

Friday, November 7th

Singing Bird, Frankston VIC

Saturday, November 8th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Sunday, November 9th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, November 12th

UC Hub, Canberra ACT

Thursday, November 13th

Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

Friday, November 14th

Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Saturday, November 15th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Wednesday, November 19th

Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich QLD

Thursday, November 20th

Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, November 21st

Solbar, Maroochydore QLD

Saturday, November 22nd

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, November 23rd

Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow NSW

Wednesday, November 26th

The River, Margaret River WA

Thursday, November 27th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA

Friday, November 28th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough WA

Saturday, November 29th

Princess Park, Queenscliff VIC

Second Leg with BC Michaels (Dune Rats)

Thursday, January 1st

Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns QLD

Friday, January 2nd

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville QLD

Saturday, January 3rd

Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD

Sunday, January 4th

Metropolitan Hotel, Mackay QLD

Wednesday, January 7th

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD

Thursday, January 8th

Grand Hotel, Childers QLD

Friday, January 9th

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, January 10th

Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga NSW

Sunday, January 11th

Bellingen Brewery, Bellingen NSW

Wednesday, January 14th

Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar, Tamworth NSW

Thursday, January 15th

Finnians Tavern, Port Macquarie NSW

Friday, January 16th

Avalon RSL, Avalon NSW

Saturday, January 17th

The Marlin, Ulladulla NSW

Sunday, January 18th

Beer Deluxe, Albury VIC

Thursday, January 22nd

Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth VIC

Friday, January 23rd

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Saturday, January 24th

Westernport Hotel, San Remo VIC

Sunday, January 25th

Bonza Social Club, Balnarring VIC

Monday, January 26th

Volta, Ballarat VIC

Thursday, January 29th

Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool VIC

Friday, January 30th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Saturday, January 31st

Riverview Hotel, Tarwin Lower VIC

Thursday, February 12th

Royal Oak, Launceston TAS

Friday, February 13th

Forth Pub, Devonport TAS

Saturday, February 14th

Altar, Hobart TAS