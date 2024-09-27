Costco is stepping in to clear up some slippery rumours about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The big-box retailer has issued a clear denial after the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s lawyer suggested the rapper might have bought the 1,000 bottles of baby oil seized from his homes at Costco.

The controversy started when Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s lawyer, made a comment on TMZ’s documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,

He suggested that the baby oil, which was seized from Diddy’s Miami and Beverly Hills homes prior to his recent arrest, could have been purchased in bulk from Costco. Agnifilo questioned, “I can’t imagine it’s thousands. I don’t know what you need 1,000—one bottle of baby oil is a lot, but not thousands.”

“He has big houses, he buys in bulk,” the lawyer said. “I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?”

“I don’t think it was a thousand,” he added. “I think it was—let’s just say it was a lot.”

Diddy’s lawyer claims that Diddy has so much baby oil because he lives down the street from Costco and buys in bulk. pic.twitter.com/SsuztvDTbB Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 25, 2024

In response, Costco was quick to clear the air, with a spokesperson telling TMZ that “none” of the company’s stores in the U.S. even carry baby oil. A search on Costco’s website confirms that while the retailer offers some baby care products, it does not stock baby oil.

For context, the 1,000 bottles of baby oil were seized from Combs’ residences in Miami and Beverly Hills a few months before his arrest. The seizure and the subsequent legal proceedings have led to various speculations, including the link to Costco. However, the retail giant has decisively refuted any connection.

The allegations come as part of a broader legal battle.

On September 25, Combs pleaded not guilty to a slew of serious charges, including sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering. A judge has ordered that he be held without bail as he awaits trial.

Prosecutors have detailed how Combs allegedly abused women during so-called “freak off” parties. Despite these grave accusations, Combs has firmly denied any wrongdoing.