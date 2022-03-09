In recent weeks, Diddy’s early noughties show Making The Band has come under fire after clips have resurfaced showing the contestants being treated poorly.

Contestants have spoken out about their personal experiences on this show, with Freddy P saying Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life” and Willie Taylor said it was set up for artists to “fail.”

However, it seems Diddy has little sympathy for the contestants, telling them to stop their “crying, bitching and moaning”.

“STOP ALL YOUR CRYING, BITCHING & MOANING. HUSTLE HARDER OR GET THE FUCK OUT OF OUR WAY. – LOVE,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram stories.

The post seems to come as a response to Da Band rapper Freddy P, who posted a lengthy video on social media confessing that Making The Band made him suicidal.

“This year alone I’ve contemplated suicide three or four times,” he says in the video. “I done pictured my brother walking in and finding me dead. I cried a few times thinking about leaving my son because I just get tired of life. But no matter what you gotta do you just gotta keep at it … there’s n-ggas that wanna see you fall.”

Freddy P continued by saying that he believes Diddy’s treatment of him lead to his emotional spiral.

“Like this n-gga Puffy is the main muthafuckin’ reason why I hate fucking life, dawg. People don’t even understand. Like, I don’t even give a fuck. I’ve never been to a point where I thought of suicide my whole life, never. I mean, I’m a gangsta.”

Freddy P added: “I don’t even know how I started thinking like that. I done had it all and I fell to the bottom. How do you come back from that when you battling a giant? It ain’t got nothing to do with your skill no more ’cause your skill is 90 percent better than any n-gga that’s out there right now and the world knows it. But it ain’t your skills … the world is built on relationships.”

Babs Bunny, who’s career took off after appearing on Making The Band 2, agreed that her time on the show wasn’t ideal, but that she’s grateful for where it has taken her.

“I was just like, ‘Wow.’ He said that the contracts were shitty, and they were. I definitely agree. All of us can really relate to that as far as the paperwork is concerned. I would not say it was my worst nightmare. It was dreams coming true with nightmares in and out. For me, that was my experience. I was a sponge. Not matter all the negative things, I just tried to focus on all the positive things that I learned, which allowed me to keep pushing,” she told MReckTV.

