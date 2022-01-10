It sounds like hot dogs are back on the menu for Snoop Dogg.

Almost six years after saying he “ain’t never eating a m—– f—— hot dog” again, a filing at the federal trademark office seems to indicate Snoop Dogg is planning to launch his own brand of snag called… “Snoop Doggs”.

Attourneys for the hip-hop legend for a federal trademark registration on the term “Snoop Doggs” last month, saying plans to use it to sell “hot dogs and other types of sausage”.

The December filing came with little other detail on planned products.

According to Billboard, it was filed as an intent-to-use application, which means Snoop – real name Calvin Broadus – has not yet launched a brand, but has serious intent to do so, and wants to secure the name before he does.

Of course, if Snoop does go ahead and launch a hot dog brand, it won’t be his first foray into the food business.

He already has his own cookbook, and has frequently appeared on cooking segments with friend Martha Stewart.

He also has a cannabis company called Leafs by Snoop, and a liquor line called Indoggo Gin.

The ‘Gin and Juice’ rapper also collaborated with Aussie wine company 19 Crimes to launch his own red wine two years ago.

However, not all of Snoop’s business ventures have come to fruition.

In 2011 he filed a similar trademark for “Snoop’s Scoops” for use as an ice-cream brand, but it doesn’t appear that a product was ever actually released under the name.

Hot dogs is a surprising leap for the rapper, who made headlines after a 2016 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watching a step-by-step process on how hot dogs are made, Snoop tries to guess what he’s watching.

“Cookie dough? Manure?” he guesses.

At the end of the segment, he says: “This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a m*****f****** hot dog! If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good.”

Watch Snoop Dogg on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ –