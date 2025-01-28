Get ready, Australia—Counterparts are heading our way, and they’re not holding back.

The Canadian melodic hardcore heavyweights are set to light up Aussie stages this June with their Heaven Let Them Die tour, and they’re bringing along rising metalcore stars Dying Wish to crank up the intensity.

Hot off the surprise release of their Heaven Let Them Die EP, Counterparts are here to remind us why they’re one of the most revered names in the hardcore scene.

“Heaven Let Them Die represents Counterparts at our most intense — musically, lyrically, and visually,” shares frontman Brendan Murphy. “The EP builds on where A Eulogy for Those Still Here left off, capturing how I’ve come to terms with everything foreshadowed in the last release and how it has shaped where I stand today. It’s our most genuine work to date — raw, uncompromising, and unfiltered.”

For the uninitiated, Counterparts have been delivering emotional and unrelenting music since 2007. Over seven albums and multiple sold-out tours, they’ve earned a reputation for gut-punching lyrics, chaotic live shows, and their ability to make you scream, cry, and headbang—all at once.

This tour promises a mix of classics from their back catalogue, plus highlights from their critically acclaimed 2022 album, A Eulogy for Those Still Here. Let’s not forget their new EP, which fans are already calling their most intense work to date.

Joining them on this sonic assault is Dying Wish, the Portland quintet who’ve been making serious waves with their genre-bending blend of metalcore and hardcore. Their latest album, Symptoms of Survival, has been hailed as a must-hear release, and with tracks like “Cowards Feed, Cowards Bleed” racking up millions of streams, their live set is bound to be a ferocious complement to Counterparts’ intensity.

Don’t sleep on this tour—it’s going to be an emotional, high-energy ride that hardcore fans won’t want to miss.

Counterparts: “Heaven Let Them Die” Australian Tour 2025

Presented by Live Nation

Tickets on sale Friday, February 2nd at 1pm (local time).

Live Nation pre-sale from Thursday, February 1st at 12pm (local time).

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au.

Wednesday, June 11th – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Thursday, June 12th – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, June 13th – Liberty Hall, Sydney

Sunday, June 15th – The Triffid, Brisbane