The Australian king of country-comedy Chad Morgan has died at 91 years old.

Known as “The Sheik of Scrubby Creek” after his 1958 debut album, Morgan passed away on New Year’s Day.

Morgan was renowned for his unique vaudeville performance style, which merged burlesque comedy with song. He died in hospital at Gin Gin near Bundaberg.

His most well-known songs are “I’m My Own Grandpa”, “The Shotgun Wedding”, “Double Decker Blowflies” and “There’s Life In The Old Dog Yet”.

Morgan’s career stretched across seven decades, with an impressive eighteen record releases in the 20th century. His accolades include the Australian Roll of Renown, the Mo Award for Australian Country Male Act of the Year, and the CMAA Lifetime Achievement Award.

News of the country icon’s death was shared on Facebook by longtime friend and musician Kylie Hogan. She posted on behalf of his daughter Janelle and Chad Junior.

Morgan was a "big part" of Hogan's life, including performing together. They first crossed paths in 1991 at the Locomotive Hotel in Tamworth. "The day I met Chad Morgan, a talented musician who would later become a big part of my life, was in 1991 at the Loco in Tamworth. I remember the moment vividly, and little did I know that our paths would cross again in the future," Hogan shared on an unofficial fan page dedicated to the late singer.

Hogan was part of Morgan’s final tour Farewell to Australia, which occurred in April last year.

“I will always be a fan of the Sheik,” she concluded.