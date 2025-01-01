The Australian king of country-comedy Chad Morgan has died at 91 years old.
Known as “The Sheik of Scrubby Creek” after his 1958 debut album, Morgan passed away on New Year’s Day.
Morgan was renowned for his unique vaudeville performance style, which merged burlesque comedy with song. He died in hospital at Gin Gin near Bundaberg.
His most well-known songs are “I’m My Own Grandpa”, “The Shotgun Wedding”, “Double Decker Blowflies” and “There’s Life In The Old Dog Yet”.
Morgan’s career stretched across seven decades, with an impressive eighteen record releases in the 20th century. His accolades include the Australian Roll of Renown, the Mo Award for Australian Country Male Act of the Year, and the CMAA Lifetime Achievement Award.
News of the country icon’s death was shared on Facebook by longtime friend and musician Kylie Hogan. She posted on behalf of his daughter Janelle and Chad Junior.
Morgan was a “big part” of Hogan’s life, including performing together. They first crossed paths in 1991 at the Locomotive Hotel in Tamworth.
Another fellow country artist and friend Evelyn Bury described Morgan as a “beautiful larrikin” and one-of-a-kind. “There’ll never be another Chad,” she said.
His career took off in 1952 when he joined the air force, after he was discovered through the radio talent quest Australia’s Amateur Hour for “The Sheik Of Scrubby Creek”.
The country pioneer performed at venues both big and small, wowing audiences on grand stages such as the Sydney Opera House and many local pubs.
Morgan inspired countless Australian musicians, such as John Williamson, Col Elliott and Barry Humphries’ character Dame Edna Everage.
He once released an official biography Seventy Years In The Making in 2022, and was even the subject of the documentary I’m Not Dead Yet ten years before his biography was published.
Remembered for his signature hat stuck with a safety pin and his toothy smile, Chad Morgan’s influence on Australia cannot be understated.