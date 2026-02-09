US country star Charley Crockett has slammed President Donald Trump at the same time as backing Bad Bunny after the Puerto Rican star’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In a lengthy social media post (as per Rolling Stone), Crockett declared the US president a “grifter,” adding that Elon Musk should be deported from the country. He also compared the Grammy Awards speeches of Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny.

“When I was at the Grammys the other night I saw a guy get up and talk about Jesus, and then I saw Bad Bunny get up there and talk like Jesus,” Crockett’s post began. “The country music establishment should be taking notes on a Puerto Rican American who hasn’t forgotten his heritage and brought his culture’s traditional music back to the front, showing the world something new with it.”

A consistent target of right wingers in the US ever since he was officially announced the halftime performer of Super Bowl LX, the criticism of Bad Bunny increased following his Spanish-language performance over the weekend, with Trump blasting his performance on social media.

But Crockett wasn’t having any of it.

“They keep saying I’m a cosplay cowboy but they love a cosplay president,” he continued. “The President is a grifter who bankrupted 6 casinos. That’s pretty extraordinary considering it’s a rigged business in favor of the house. The only thing he’s good at is filing lawsuits and portraying a successful business man as a reality TV actor.

“Last time I checked Elon Musk was an immigrant from South Africa but there he is standing in the White House buying our elections. Let’s deport his ass.”

Crockett even said that billionaire investor Peter Thiel should join Musk in being deported, stating “they both openly believe in a post democratic society where men of their class are above the law.”

Crockett ended his post by speaking to the portion of people still backing Trump: “If you can sleep at night licking their boots that’s between you and yours, but that type of thinking isn’t freedom. It’s mental slavery. Judge a man by how he treats the poor and those who he views as being able to do nothing for him.”