Courteeners will play three Australian shows in March: Wednesday, March 5th at Metro Theatre in Sydney, Thursday, March 6th at The Forum in Melbourne, and Saturday, March 8th at The Tivoli in Brisbane.

Presale starts Friday, January 31st at 12pm local time via Destroy All Lines. General tickets go on sale Monday, February 3rd at 12pm local time, also via Destroy All Lines.

The band recently collaborated with Australian group DMA’s on the track “The Beginning Of The End,” from Pink Cactus Cafe. They’ll be joined by BIIG TIME, the side project of DMA’s guitarist Johnny Took and his brother Matty Took, from Sydney band Planet. Known for their fuzzy indie-rock sound, BIIG TIME are turning heads with their atmospheric live shows.

Since their debut in 2008 with St. Jude, Courteeners have become one of the UK’s biggest bands, topping the charts with each new album. Their 15th anniversary edition of St. Jude hit No. 1 in 2023, marking a historic achievement. The band’s massive live shows include festival appearances at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Fuji Rock, and Lollapalooza, along with supporting acts like The Stone Roses, The Killers, and The Libertines.