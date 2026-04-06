Courtney Barnett has announced a tour of Australia.

The beloved Aussie indie singer-songwriter will play shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney this November, including a date at the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (see full dates below). Barnett will embark on her homecoming run in the wake of extensive UK and North American dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 10th (9am AEST). The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 8th at 9am AEST.

Barnett recently released her new album Creature of Habit, written in the wake of a relocation from Australia to Los Angeles and the closure of her long-running label Milk! Records. Barnett was grappling with changes that put the future of both her life and career in question while making the record.

Creature of Habit has received positive reviews from critics.

​”No frills, no fuss; just rock. It’s the perfect throwback to grunge and indie, earmarking a no-nonsense, heartfelt barrel of songs,” wrote PopMatters.



“A fierce reminder of why Barnett remains one of the most vital voices in modern guitar rock—restless, self-aware, and still finding new ways to hit the nerve,” praised Paste.

According to a press release, Creature of Habit “reaffirms her place as one of the most compelling voices in modern rock; unafraid to confront uncertainty, embrace vulnerability, and transform it into something deeply human and electrifying.”

Courtney Barnett 2026 Australia Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring, Penny Drop and Triple R*

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 8th (9am AEST)

General sale begins Friday, April 10th (9am AEST)

Ticket information available here

Wednesday, November 4th (18+)

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, November 6th (All ages)

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 7th (All ages)

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

*Triple R presenting Melbourne show only