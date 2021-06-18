This year’s instalment of Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) is set to celebrate the beautiful unison between Australian cinema and music. A slew of music documentaries will premiere as part of the festival’s programming.

Melbourne International Film Festival is set to return from August 5th to August 22nd. This years program will see music documentaries on the likes of Courtney Barnett, Archie Roach and The Triffids.

The Danny Cohen-directed documentary Anonymous Club explores the world of Courtney Barnett following the release of her second album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. The documentary is set to explore “the inner life of the notoriously shy artist amidst her significant rise to fame”.

Cohen is a longtime collaborator with Barnett, directing videos for her tracks ‘Need A Little Time’ and ‘Everybody Here Hates You’. The film was funded through the MIFF Premiere Fund, and is set to feature narration from Barnett via an audio diary.

Also set to premiere at the festival is a feature-length documentary on First Nations songwriting hero Archie Roach and his late Wife Ruby Hunter. The Philipa Bateman-directed film, Was My Soul In The River’s Flow, follows Roach and Hunter’s 2004 collaborative concert with Paul Grabowsky’s Australian Art Orchestra.

There is also set to be a film about the landmark ’80s alt-rock band The Triffids in the Jonathan Alley-directed film Love in Bright Landscapes. The film will weave unseen footage, documents and interviews with band members to explored the live of David McComb during the Triffids’ comeuppance, and his deteriorating health.

“Love In Bright Landscapes is the inspiring, tragic and intimate life story of David McComb, cult Australian singer/songwriter and driving force behind one of the greatest Australian bands, The Triffids,” a description for the film reads. “Love in Bright Landscapes reveals the man behind the music; and McComb’s status as a quintessentially Australian artist.”

You can find the full MIFF programme here.