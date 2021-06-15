Courtney Barnett is one name that needs no introduction.

I mean, she basically took over triple j from 2015-16. She’s won numerous ARIA Awards, and toured here and abroad countless times. At once point, she was one of triple j’s most played artists.

Gosh darn it, she even copped a Grammy nomination. There aren’t many Australian acts who have achieved even just a fraction of what ol’ mate Barnett has.

We’re counting down her 10 biggest tracks, according to streaming figures. We’ve also popped in any triple j Hottest 100 placings, according to hottest100.org.

10. ‘Nameless, Faceless’

Release Date: March 16th, 2018

No. Streams on Spotify: 5.74 million

Hottest 100 Placings: N/A

This one’s the first single off Barnett’s latest full length effort, Tell Me How You Really Feel.

9. ‘Need A Little Time’

Release Date: March 16th, 2018

No. Streams on Spotify: 5.74 million

Hottest 100 Placings: TBC

The second single from Barnett’s new album Tell Me How You Really Feel. ‘Need A Little Time’ is a sombre, but beautiful, rock track. Get taken on a spaced out musical journey in the music video for the track.

8. ‘Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To The Party’

Release Date: March 20th, 2015

No. Streams on Spotify: 6.93 million

Hottest 100 Placings: #95 for 2015

One of Barnett’s earlier tracks – she’s really embracing the rock and roll side of her music. This track lit up the indie scene – a super relatable belter. One of my personal faves.

7. ‘An Illustration Of Loneliness [Sleepless In New York]’

Release Date: March 20th, 2015

No. Streams on Spotify: 6.98 million

Hottest 100 Placings: N/A

This track really highlights Barnett’s inner pub rock crooner. Fun sing along vibes.

6. ‘Over Everything [with Kurt Vile]’

Release Date: August 31st, 2017

No. Streams on Spotify: 9.3 million

Hottest 100 Placings: N/A

This one was the first taste we got from Barnett’s joint album, Lotta Sea Lice, with Kurt Vile. Country vibes are happening everywhere in this.

5. ‘Elevator Operator’

Release Date: March 20th, 2015

No. Streams on Spotify: 10.5 million

Hottest 100 Placings: #75 for 2015

Arguable Barnett’s best tracks, but definitely one of the biggest. This one earmarks one of her earliest entries into triple j’s Hottest 100. Making an appearance in 2016, as one of the best voted tracks from 2015.

4. ‘History Eraser’

Release Date: October 15th, 2013

No. Streams on Spotify: 13.8 million

Hottest 100 Placings: N/A

One of Barnett’s earliest tracks, this one actually came out in 2013, as part of a double album, made up of two EPs. Those EPs were I’ve Got A Friend Called Emily Ferris, and How To Carve A Carrot Into A Rose.

3. ‘Depreston’

Release Date: March 9th, 2015

No. Streams on Spotify: 14.6 million

Hottest 100 Placings: #82 for 2015

‘Depreston’ is an iconic Barnett track. Constant references to Barnett’s hometown of Preston make for huge nostalgia vibes. This is totally my No. 1!

2. ‘Avant Gardener’

Release Date: October 15th, 2013

No. Streams on Spotify: 14.7 million

Hottest 100 Placings: N/A

This reverbed as heck track was one of the biggest CB tracks, but why? It talks about all the sub-par happenings of daily life – mundane Mondays, and sleeping in late. Oh, and your neighbour maybe thinking you run a meth lab.

1. ‘Pedestrian At Best’

Release Date: March 20th, 2015

No. Streams on Spotify: 21.7 million

Hottest 100 Placings: #43 for 2015

Here it is, guys. CB’s biggest track of all time. This one copped the highest Hottest 100 placing she’s had as of yet. The biggest singalong off her album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit.