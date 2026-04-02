Courtney Love has spoken out about her rocky history with Dave Grohl dating back to the Nirvana days in a new interview.

Appearing on Billy Corgan’s podcast, The Magnificent Others, the Hole singer urged Grohl to publicly acknowledge that their feud is well and truly over.

“Come out with it and just say we’re cool,” Love said, per Rolling Stone.

“Be man enough to man up, because you’re the Uberman. [You have] all the straight males and we’re cool, but you won’t say it because you’re afraid you’ll lose your audience. You’re afraid it’ll affect your relationship with literal Paul McCartney.”

Back in 2014, Love hit out about the surviving members of Nirvana performing with the Beatles legend for a Hurricane Sandy benefit concert, saying she was “not amused” by his involvement.

During the new podcast, she mused on a strange parallel between Grohl and McCartney: “They both have the wife — haunting, dark shadow. They both have the cool guy dying — haunting, tragically haunted. So they’re buddies. Is that why?”

Love continued: “Dave, it would really behoove me if the straight white males that are your base will stop picking on me,” adding, “the millennials in particular, Gen Z is not picking on me.”

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Corgan, who has his own complicated history with Love, tried to pour some water on the fire. “I can confirm that I’ve spent time with you and Dave together, and Dave doesn’t have any issue with you,” Corgan said.

“There’s the stuff that goes on behind the castle walls, and there’s stuff that goes out front.”

Love interjected with the claim that Grohl has penned four “mean” songs about her, and that the late Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots had written two. She called the practice “lazy” writing, asking, “Why have you written mean songs about me?”

Watch the full episode below.