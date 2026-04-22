Courtney Love is so “Geese curious” that she’s covered the band’s song “Au Pays du Cocaine” — with a little assistance.

As per Rolling Stone, the ’90s rock icon posted an acoustic cover of the Geese song on her Instagram account, following several declarations about the band.

Two months ago, Love said she was “Geese curious”; one month later, she decided she had upgraded to “Geese-blossoming-appreciation.”

Love’s social media cover of Geese’s song features a guest turn by rising singer-songwriter Baby Queen, and Love’s rendition admittedly doesn’t include all of the lyrics.

Watch the video, which also features an appearance by a Pomeranian beside Love, below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove)

Love has previously said that Geese frontman Cameron Winter “sounds like a 600-year-old man … in the best way” and insisted the band were like “Daniel Johnston-meets-Rolling Stones.”

“I want to talk a little bit about their fans,” she said. “Their gatekeeping elder millennial troll fans. I love my trolls … but the Geese trolls are like another kettle of fish. I feel like it’s 1990 and I’m trying to impress Sonic Youth again. I’m a cool old lady who likes a band, get off my back.”

Love is far from the only person to be all aboard the Geese train.

The NYC-born band performed on SNL at the start of the year, just played Coachella, and Winter was recently caught by paparazzi walking out of an LA restaurant with pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo. (Love famously isn’t a fan of Rodrigo, claiming in 2021 that Rodrigo ripped off the cover of Love’s band Hole’s Live Through This in the artwork for her Sour Prom concert film.)

It’s not all been rosy, however. Geese recently faced accusations that their success was due to a “psyop” manufactured by a social media marketing firm.