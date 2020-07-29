Courtney Love has addressed the appearance of her name and number in Jeffrey Epstein’s address book, explaining that she didn’t know him.

Courtney Love, wife of the late Kurt Cobain and the lead singer of Hole, expressed her disgust in a tweet that her number was found in Epstein’s address book: “About my name in Epstein’s address book, it’s creepy as fuck that I’m in that thing I agree.

“I didn’t know him, never met him, didn’t know who he was. Apparently he collected celebrity phone numbers. The end,” she wrote. She hopes he burns in Avici hell which is the lowest realm of hell where the most suffering occurs in Buddhism.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexual assault and sex trafficking underage girls. If convicted Epstein was facing up to 45 years in prison however in August 2019, he allegedly committed suicide in his cell. Recently his former girlfriend and personal assistant Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on charges that she assisted Epstein in luring his victims.

Courtney Love also highlighted that Epstein was apparently collecting celebrities phone numbers. Loudwire reports that Epstein’s house manager Alberto Rodriguez attempted to sell the address book in 2009.

As a result, the book, dubbed the ‘black book’ later appeared in court in 2015. A multitude of high-profile names appeared in the book, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Alec Baldwin, Rupert Murdoch, Bill Cosby and more.

Courtney Love is not the first person who has spoken out on Twitter about being incorrectly associated with Epstein. Chrissy Teigen has recently defended herself on Twitter after accusations that she flew in Epstein’s private jet despite not being on the flight logs.

