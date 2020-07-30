Nicholas Braun — otherwise known as Cousin Greg from HBO’s hit show Succession — has released a punk rock song.

Not only does the track throw back to classic Blink-182 and P.O.D., but it’s also takes the trophy for song of the pandemic.

‘Antibodies (Do You Have The)’ sees Cousin Greg like none of us have seen him before. Rather than exuding the mumbling, bumbling nervousness of his famous character, Braun embodies the spirit of Tom DeLongue for this smash-hit comedy song.

Tackling the topic of love during the COVID-19 era, ‘Antibodies (Do You Have The)’ delivers laughs with lyrics like: “If you come within six feet it’s mask on, mask on, mask on, mask on/ But if you’ve got antibodies, it’s pants off, pants off, pants off, pants off.”

Speaking to Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe, Braun explains: I” was in quarantine, I was in Los Angeles, I was staying at a friend’s house. They were doing a full lockdown deal and they were like, “You should be really careful about going out and talking to people.”

“And I said, “I might go on a date,” and they were like … “Don’t do that. Don’t do that. Don’t be near a person.” So I was in this two-week quarantine away from even my friends in this house, and I think my brain just started turning like, what would make this OK? Or what would allow me to go on a social distance walk with somebody?

“And maybe it’s the antibodies. And, obviously, just felt like a punk song because it’s the word antibodies … I knew it had to be in the Blink-182, Papa Roach, P.O.D. realm.”

As it turns out, record labels were chomping at the bit to sign up everyone’s favourite cousin. Shortly after teasing the concept on Instagram, Braun was contacted by Atlantic Records, who are now responsible for the absolutely perfect track and music video.

Check out ‘Antibodies (Do You Have The)’ by Nicholas Braun:

