British extreme metal legends Cradle of Filth and American metal titans DevilDriver are joining forces for a headline Australian tour.

Following the success of their 2023 co-headline tour in North America, Australia will finally get to experience their sets packed with classics.

Delivering a night of unrelenting intensity, theatrical horror, and crushing grooves, the two groups will kick off their tour at The Tivoli in Brisbane on July 9th, before hitting up Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Melbourne’s Forum, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall, and The Astor in Perth.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Monday, March 2nd. A presale will run from 9am (local) on Thursday, February 26th – sign up here.

Cradle of Filth, led by the inimitable Dani Filth, continue to reign as one of the most influential and enduring names in extreme metal. Their reputation as a singular artistic force and as one of the most insanely entertaining live acts metal has ever produced remains unchallenged.

Fresh off the success of their acclaimed 14th studio album The Screaming of the Valkyries, the band is ready to unleash their signature blend of blackened gothic metal, orchestral grandeur, and venomous lyricism on Australian fans who in turn rewarded the band with a fully sold-out tour on their last visit.

Meanwhile DevilDriver, spearheaded by the powerhouse Dez Fafara, bring their signature groove-laden modern metal assault. Known for their punishing riffs, ferocious energy, and anthemic songwriting, the band will deliver a career defining set from early crushers to recent heavy-hitters.

DevilDriver have spent two decades forging a sound built on chaos and catharsis, with a brooding ritualistic intensity all delivered with the kind of conviction only a band at the top of their game can command.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

CRADLE OF FILTH AND DEVILDRIVER AUSTRALIA 2026

Thursday, July 9th

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, July 10th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, July 11th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, July 14th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Thursday, July 16th

The Astor, Perth WA