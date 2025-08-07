Craig David says his new album Commitment has “a vibe” similar to his breakthrough 2000 debut Born to Do It.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the UK singer-songwriter shared how the timing of the album’s release felt almost “divine,” arriving just days before the 25th anniversary of his first major record.

“It was very divine,” he said. “I knew it was the 25th anniversary of Born to Do It, but I didn’t know it was on the 16th. And [Commitment] was gonna be a month earlier, and then it got pushed back to this new date. I was like, ‘No, you can’t make this up.’

Released today (August 8th), Commitment is David’s ninth studio album and marks a full-circle moment in his career.

Elsewhere in the interview, he explained that unlike some of his earlier projects, this album was made without pressure to fit current trends or deadlines.

“I didn’t have any, sort of, pressures of having to hit a date to finish the songs or make sure that we’re in the mix and in the know with what is the current trend that you need to be on,” David said. “Whatever bag that I was in when I did Born to Do It, which ended up allowing songs like “Can’t Be Messin’ Around”… there was a vibe.”

David’s debut album, Born to Do It, featured iconic hits like “Fill Me In”, “7 Days”, and “Walking Away”, and is considered one of the best R&B albums ever. Since then, he’s released eight more albums, toured worldwide, launched his DJ project TS5, and even published a book in 2022.

Despite his success, he remains hungry for more. “We’ve got the songs to feel like we’re good, but the musician, hungry. I always wanna just be a student in the game,” he said.

Craig David’s Commitment is out now.