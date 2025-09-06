Craig David will make his long-awaited Australian return in 2025, with his celebrated ‘TS5‘ party landing at Flemington’s Crown Oaks Day on Thursday, November 6th.

The performance will be his only Melbourne public appearance next year.

The British singer, who first broke through in 1999 with his landmark debut Born To Do It, is flying in fresh off a UK arena tour and the release of his ninth studio album Commitment in August. The record arrived just a week shy of the 25th anniversary of Born To Do It — a milestone David recently told Rolling Stone AU/NZ felt “very divine.”

“I knew it was the 25th anniversary of Born To Do It, but I didn’t know it was on the 16th,” he said. “Whatever bag that I was in when I did Born To Do It, I feel like I’m back in that bag again, man.”

Over the past 25 years, David has scored worldwide hits like “Walking Away”, “7 Days” and “Fill Me In”, while racking up 14 BRIT nominations, two Grammy nods, more than 5 billion global streams, and an MBE for his services to music. Yet he still remains hungry. “Nine albums in, that’s what keeps you in the flow… I always wanna just be a student in the game.”

This will be David’s second performance at the Melbourne Cup Carnival and his first visit to Australia since 2022. Victoria Racing Club (VRC) CEO Kylie Rogers said he is the perfect fit for the event. “The Melbourne Cup Carnival is known for hosting some of the world’s most entertaining performers and we can’t wait for Craig to bring his unique British sound and energy to the Live Stage in The Elms,” she said.

“Some of my favourite memories have been made in Australia,” David added. “I love the energy and passion Australian crowds bring and I am so excited to be back performing at Flemington on Crown Oaks Day.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The Elms, the Carnival’s new entertainment precinct located at the end of the Flemington straight, will host David and other major acts throughout the week. His performance is included with a General Admission ticket, with a limited $27 ticket offer available until September 11th. David will also appear at the VRC Crown Oaks Club Lunch on Wednesday, November 5.

The 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival runs from November 1st to 8th, kicking off with Victoria Derby Day before the Lexus Melbourne Cup, Crown Oaks Day, and TAB Champions Stakes Day. The VRC will unveil more of the Carnival’s live music lineup in the coming weeks. More information and tickets can be found via the VRC website.